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Oprah's Home Raided By Feds
David Zublick
David Zublick
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709 views • March 23, 2020
Time Is Running Out! Be Prepared For National Lockdown. Go To http://preparewithdavid.com today!

The raging Coronavirus pandemic is being used by the Trump administration as an opportunity to arrest big players in the satanic child trafficking cabal. The latest to be detained in the entertainment industry include Oprah Winfrey, who by many accounts has had her home raided in search of underground tunnels and Tom Hanks, whose involvement in trafficking has been well known for years. Is justice finally being served to those who would harm the most vulnerable among us…innocent children? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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newspoliticspedogatepop culturepizzagatechild sex traffickingoprah winfreytom hankscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy