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Oprah's Home Raided By Feds
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709 views • March 23, 2020
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The raging Coronavirus pandemic is being used by the Trump administration as an opportunity to arrest big players in the satanic child trafficking cabal. The latest to be detained in the entertainment industry include Oprah Winfrey, who by many accounts has had her home raided in search of underground tunnels and Tom Hanks, whose involvement in trafficking has been well known for years. Is justice finally being served to those who would harm the most vulnerable among us…innocent children? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
The raging Coronavirus pandemic is being used by the Trump administration as an opportunity to arrest big players in the satanic child trafficking cabal. The latest to be detained in the entertainment industry include Oprah Winfrey, who by many accounts has had her home raided in search of underground tunnels and Tom Hanks, whose involvement in trafficking has been well known for years. Is justice finally being served to those who would harm the most vulnerable among us…innocent children? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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