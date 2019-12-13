Possible Safe Zones During the Grand Solar Minimum Risk Assessment (Celeste Solum 1/5)

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Celeste Solum author of Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss hardening your home during unseasonable cold and possible safe locations across the planet during the Grand Solar Minimum so you can protect your families during these changing times.
Celeste’s new book Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions https://climatesun.com/electromagneti...
Celeste Solum Bishop’s website where you can also find Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions https://shepherdsheart.life
https://www.patreon.com/shepherdshear...
https://www.shepherdsheartfarm.com
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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🔵 Avoid Paying UN Global Carbon Tax
New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt
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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Portal
https://amzn.to/2Nt9kfP
#GSM #riskassessment #agriculture #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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