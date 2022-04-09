Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 9:45, April 9, 2022 - English

Full Text Below:

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥During the night, high-precision air-based missiles destroyed a large ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Novomoskovsk, Dnepropetrovsk Region.



💥MiG-29 fighter jet and Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force, as well as a depot with aerial warfare equipment were detected and destroyed during aerial reconnaissance at Mirgorod military airfield, Poltava region.



💥Russian Air Defence means shot down 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air near Belogorka, Krasnogorovka and Krutaya Balka.



✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 85 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 2 command posts, 3 multiple rocket launchers, 4 self-propelled artillery mounts, 1 field ammunition depot with ammunition supply point, 2 logistics depots, and 4 strong points and areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.



📊In total, 127 aircraft and 98 helicopters, 425 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,031 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 228 multiple launch rocket systems, 880 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,932 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.



▫️According to confirmed reports, the Kiev nationalist regime is preparing another provocation to accuse Russia of allegedly massacring civilians in Irpen, Kiev Region.



❗️I would like to draw your attention to the fact that units of the Russian Armed Forces left the town more than a week ago.



▫️The Security Service of Ukraine plans to bring the bodies of local residents killed by Ukrainian artillery shelling from the morgue of the town hospital on Polevaya Street to the basement of a building on the eastern outskirts of Irpen.



▫️Then a staged action with shooting and "destruction" of an alleged "Russian reconnaissance group" that arrived in Irpen "to kill witnesses of Russian war crimes" will be staged by the Security Service of Ukraine in Puscha-Voditskii forest area.



▫️At the same time, the bodies of captured Russian servicemen previously killed by nationalists under torture will be presented as "undeniable evidence" in the forest.



▫️This cynical staged action is organised for later distribution of video footage through the Western media.