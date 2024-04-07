Create New Account
THE ELITE CLASS WANT TO KILL 'the lost sheep of the House of Israel' & that inludes you!
70 WEEKS OF DANIEL
8 Subscribers
51 views
Published 15 hours ago

The Elite class are Edomites & Jews who want to depopulate the world down to 1/2 a billion, they run the governments, control CIA & Mossad, they create the phamakeia and have infiltrated and subdued those who think they are 'the church': No one will be safe and insular from the coming judgments unless they are keeping the qodesh calendar used in the Exodus by the Israelites who were not Jews. We also have a look at 'time & laws' and see how it has been changed in light of 'the qodesh calendar discovery':

Battleaxe of YaH channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ma0365

The Qodesh Calendar, Moses calendar found hidden in the book of Acts:

e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

The Qodesh calendar can also be found on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/malachiyarden Correct your prayer clock to 'real time':

https://mysolartime.com/

Time & Date.com calculators, moon & sun settings:

https://www.timeanddate.com/

Keywords
churchaisundaysaturdayilluminatijesuitsintelligencesabbathpassoverartificialfreemasonstraditionscalendarsukkotqodeshfeasts

