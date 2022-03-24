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Reawaken America!!
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2437 views • March 24, 2022
Clay Clark! Among the most dynamic presenters and most important organizers in the great freedom movement. His “Reawaken America Tour” is a powerful weapon, bringing great bursts of light into the darkness in America and the world today. Meet Clay in this special interview with Dr. Peter Breggin and learn about his upcoming great conferences around the nation with some of the most exciting and leading people in the fight to restore America. Join Dr. Breggin in being personally inspired by this amazing man, Clay Clark.
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