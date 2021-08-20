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Aussie Teens Coerced by Needle Nazis to Attend Mass Vaxx Event
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140 views • August 20, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Edward Szall discuss the draconian measures taking place in formerly free Australia. From lockdowns, vaxcentration camps, to herding children into arenas to be jabbed, the Land Down Under is showing the rest of the world what they have to look forward to.
In part 2, the team discusses how medical professionals may be denying healthcare to individuals based on their vaccination status. Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall welcome Patrick Howley of National File, as they discuss the collapse of Afghanistan under the Biden Administration.
In our final segment, we speak with TRUNEWS viewer Brandon Henry who speaks about his victimization from pedophile abuse, to his deliverance from homosexuality.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/20/21)
In part 2, the team discusses how medical professionals may be denying healthcare to individuals based on their vaccination status. Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall welcome Patrick Howley of National File, as they discuss the collapse of Afghanistan under the Biden Administration.
In our final segment, we speak with TRUNEWS viewer Brandon Henry who speaks about his victimization from pedophile abuse, to his deliverance from homosexuality.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/20/21)
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