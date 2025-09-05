#PropheticWitnessMovementInternational #PWMI #Israel #Tribulation #sixsixsix #antichrist #prophecy #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #PhilipJones #BranchMeeting #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





Devoid of filler, packed full of salient facts, this Prophetic Witness Movement International branch meeting was a night to remember. Philip Jones, P.W.M.I. council member and P.W.M.I. Magazine assistant editor, makes his inaugural visit to Chartridge Mission Church. Is modern Israel God's plan or the work of man? A more balanced investigation would be challenging to find. What is the truth about evangelism in Israel? Are the Jews really turning to Jesus? A powerful slide show greatly enhances Philip's presentation. The recording of this very special night is one that you'll want to share with everyone. Philip's presentation had such an impact on all those present that his return to Chartridge is eagerly anticipated.





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Recorded on Sunday, 31st August 2025.





