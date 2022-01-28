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Gene technologist & vaccine research scientists exposes kill shots
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480 views • January 28, 2022
Kevin Kennell, a gene technologist & vaccine research scientist spoke in Olean NY (Jan 22, 2022). An enthusiastic researcher and gene technologist until his company was bought out in 2008 by Monsanto, after which he quit the business altogether and joined the Peace Corp. Subsequently he left science and, to survive, took a job with UPS where he saw many people on his rural route dying after taking the jab. Kevin Kennell exposes big pharma's fraud in a 3-hour presentation hosted by the Western New York Committee on Public Health. An extensive Q & A follow
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