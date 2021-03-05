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UK Yellow Card Reports 460 Dead But "Anti-Vaxxers" Are The Terrorists...
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230 views • March 05, 2021
The yellow card report from December 9th to February 21st is out and the numbers are staggering! What does the government do? Well they wont halt these poisonous injections but instead will label the truth community as terrorists! This is how government keeps people safe...
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https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/04/460-dead-243612-reported-injuries-from-covid-19-vaccines-reported-in-the-u-k/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8965963/Covid-anti-vaxxers-face-action-spreading-false-information-counter-terror-officer-says.html
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/04/460-dead-243612-reported-injuries-from-covid-19-vaccines-reported-in-the-u-k/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8965963/Covid-anti-vaxxers-face-action-spreading-false-information-counter-terror-officer-says.html
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