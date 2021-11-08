Silent War Ep. 6125: BioTerrorism Bill and Fauci the Freemasons NWO's Green New Deal has Arrived.

In this episode of The Silent War-Bill Gates Warns of Coming ‘Bioterrorist Smallpox Pandemic’ if World Does Not Submit to the Elite.Federal court of appeals issues temporary halt to Biden vaccine mandate, but they want to expand the mandate to all businesses of any size.Leftists 1.2 trillion green new deal starter funding is here.Emails Reveal CDC Changed Definition of “Vaccine” and “Vaccination” Because Their Experimental COVID Shots Didn’t Work as Advertised.CNN Struggled To Break One Million Viewers For The Entire Month Of October.George Floyd’s Nephew Makes Video Threatening Jurors if They Do Not Convict Kyle Rittenhouse.30% of Millennials Now Identify as LGBTQ According To New Study – In 2018 It Was Less Than 9%.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat