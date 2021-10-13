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Expérimentations du Dr Davenport Hooker (université de Pittsburgh) en 1952 sur des foetus vivants
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20 views • October 13, 2021
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« Activité fœtale humaine précoce (1952) » Sous la direction du Dr Davenport Hooker, oeuvrant à l'époque à l'université de Pittsburgh.
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkK4d9pIneE
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« Activité fœtale humaine précoce (1952) » Sous la direction du Dr Davenport Hooker, oeuvrant à l'époque à l'université de Pittsburgh.
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkK4d9pIneE
=================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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