EP 2968-8AM BIDEN: ‘Second Amendment Is Not Absolute’ 

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The president made the remarks alongside Vice President Kamala Harris in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 children and 2 teachers. He announced his future visit to Texas alongside First Lady Jill Biden.
“As a nation, we must all be there for them. Everyone. And we must ask when in God’s name will we do what needs to be done to if not completely stop, fundamentally change the amount of the carnage that goes on in this country,” Biden said. “I’m sick and tired. I’m just sick and tired of what’s going on and continues to go on.”
He touted his push to pass “common sense gun reforms” while serving as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and as vice president, urging for these gun control laws to pass in order to have “a significant impact” on the number of tragedies occurring throughout the country. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21235
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