Your Questions Answered PART 17 with Kevin J Johnston

A lot of people are asking me a lot of questions a lot of the time and it's so much easier for me to answer all of your questions in these Q&A videos that we do on TikTok and all of my other social media.
I greatly appreciate all of the questions that all of you asked me and I really wish I had more hours in a day to answer everyone's email personally but I just don't so thank you for watching the answers to all of your questions on my show!
Don't forget, the Kevin J. Johnston show is every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on www.freedomreport.ca
podcast, media, talkshow, talkradio, radioshow, TVshow, news, kevinjjohnston
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.