‘Christian’ holidays: their origins and traditions (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
624 followers
54 views • 23 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


DISCLAIMER: I’m not a supporter of Joseph “Doc” Marquis as he has spoken against God’s commanded 7th day Sabbath, which Christ says, in Mark 2:27, was made for man.


Credits to Jim Crenshaw


SUNday rest and worship, xmas, easter are not commanded by God in the Bible. They are of pagan origin: from ancient Babylon but satan’s babylonian roman catholic church gave a “Christian” name to the pagan feast days to cover up their true identity.


And the fallen Christian churches are observing these “Christian” holidays introduced by the pagan, babylonian roman catholic church.


We are not be conformed to the ways of this world (Romans 12:2) and we are to separate from the ways of this world (2 Corinthians 6:17).


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godjehovahyeshuason of godpaganyahabbaelohimimmanuelalmightygodheadholidaysalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truefather of glorychristian holidays
