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WITTS Self Running 900 Watt Fuelless Electrical Generator!
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147 views • January 22, 2021
http://www.witts.ws - World Improvement Through The Spirit Ministries
or email us at [email protected]
This video clip is showing initial activation & then a self-running electrical motor generator combination with 900 net watts output. This is a result of studying the pioneers such as Tesla, Moray, Hendershot and 20 years of work by a team of top scientists along with several million in R & D. This is very real and is currently in use by the ministry. To find out more about this technology and more please visit our website www.witts.ws/faq. Once you have reviewed the website, please contact us for a consultation!
THE WORLD NEEDS THESE SOLUTIONS - OPPORTUNITES TO HELP -
Please do not post any negative comment until after you have watched all 28 videos on this channel.
This video is copyrighted, and in use by special written permission. Please do not redistribute in other than by link. Thank you and God Bless
or email us at [email protected]
This video clip is showing initial activation & then a self-running electrical motor generator combination with 900 net watts output. This is a result of studying the pioneers such as Tesla, Moray, Hendershot and 20 years of work by a team of top scientists along with several million in R & D. This is very real and is currently in use by the ministry. To find out more about this technology and more please visit our website www.witts.ws/faq. Once you have reviewed the website, please contact us for a consultation!
THE WORLD NEEDS THESE SOLUTIONS - OPPORTUNITES TO HELP -
Please do not post any negative comment until after you have watched all 28 videos on this channel.
This video is copyrighted, and in use by special written permission. Please do not redistribute in other than by link. Thank you and God Bless
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