LINDA BOYD LOST BOTH OF HER PARENTS, LORNA & RICHARD BOYD, AFTER THE COVID SHOTS (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 15 hours ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sudden Death at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Px22YOOA7YJ/

Linda Boyd lost both of her parents, Lorna & Richard Boyd, after the covid shots. Her mom died 10 days after the first dose, and her father died six months later, just days after taking the booster. Neither of her parents wanted the shots but felt they had no choice.https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1653225714416603137

deathvaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

