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LIFE BEYOND THE CONSTANT HUSTLE
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20 views • March 08, 2021
If you actually let go of the 'hustle mindset', that’s often when the magic shows up again. That said, it’s easy to get addicted by it. The good news is that you can change that mindset in an instant if you know how, and train your brain not go there again.
Topics Covered:
1:05 – What happens in your brain when you’re in the ‘constant hustle’ state of mind
5:30 - Why you may need to breakdown before you break free
11:15 - How to let all the “shoulds” fall away, even for a minute, to get clarity
14:15 - What really blocks the resources and opportunities you most want
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
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CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
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Topics Covered:
1:05 – What happens in your brain when you’re in the ‘constant hustle’ state of mind
5:30 - Why you may need to breakdown before you break free
11:15 - How to let all the “shoulds” fall away, even for a minute, to get clarity
14:15 - What really blocks the resources and opportunities you most want
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
---------------------------------
CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
---------------------------------
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