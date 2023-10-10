EXCLUSIVE: Michael Matt | Pope Francis Has Sparked Catholic Backlash. Part 2

Pope Francis’ Latin Mass crackdown has sparked international Catholic backlash. Michael Matt, editor of The Remnant Newspaper, reacts in an exclusive one-on-one interview with John-Henry Westen — sharing essential insights into how faithful Catholics can remain united and resolute in their beliefs as expressed throughout Catholic Tradition. The Vatican globalist agenda is reaching fever pitch. Michael Matt is exposing it all.
