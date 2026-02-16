Who Created Evolution? with Carl Kerby (Part 2)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/who-created-evolution-carl-kerby-part-2

My guest for today’s program – this is actually part 2 – is Carl Kerby, a really good buddy of mine, and Carl’s ministry is Reasons for Hope. He’s been a founding board member of Answers in Genesis, he’s an international speaker; he is, in my biased opinion, one of the best communicators that I know in dealing with things related to biblical creation, but his passion – and this is the important part – is for evangelism. His passion is for proclaiming the authority and accuracy of the Bible and to engage the minds and hearts of believers and unbelievers in biblical truth, and especially young people, which is near and dear to my heart. So, Carl, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.





