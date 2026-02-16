Who Created Evolution? with Carl Kerby (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/who-created-evolution-carl-kerby-part-2
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
My guest for today’s program – this is actually part 2 – is Carl Kerby, a really good buddy of mine, and Carl’s ministry is Reasons for Hope. He’s been a founding board member of Answers in Genesis, he’s an international speaker; he is, in my biased opinion, one of the best communicators that I know in dealing with things related to biblical creation, but his passion – and this is the important part – is for evangelism. His passion is for proclaiming the authority and accuracy of the Bible and to engage the minds and hearts of believers and unbelievers in biblical truth, and especially young people, which is near and dear to my heart. So, Carl, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.
Video Posting
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Social Posting
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall