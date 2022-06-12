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Welcome To Proverbs Club.
Meals Of The Worker And The Sluggard.
Proverbs 12:27 (NIV).
27 The lazy do not roast any game,
but the diligent feed on the riches of the hunt.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The worker enjoys the fruits of his labor,
while the sluggard has no meat.
For even when we were with you, we gave you this rule:
“The one who is unwilling to work shall not eat.”
2 Thessalonians 3:10 (NIV)
#lazy #roast #game #diligent #feed #riches #hunt