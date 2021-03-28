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FIRST EVER Depiction of 10 Commandments Miracle at the REAL Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia!
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mh4bright
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50 views • March 28, 2021
The first ever depiction of God’s appearance at Mount Sinai using the likeliest, actual location!

Please consider a tax-deductible donation of at least $1 towards our research and signing up for our email updates and tour announcements:

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Doubting Thomas Research Foundation
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Join Ryan Mauro on a tour to the real Mount Sinai!
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Keywords
ryanchristjesussalvationisraelexoduscommandmentssmoking10mountainthomassinaimauro
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