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FIRST EVER Depiction of 10 Commandments Miracle at the REAL Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia!
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50 views • March 28, 2021
The first ever depiction of God’s appearance at Mount Sinai using the likeliest, actual location!
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Join Ryan Mauro on a tour to the real Mount Sinai!
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Please consider a tax-deductible donation of at least $1 towards our research and signing up for our email updates and tour announcements:
PAYPAL:
➡️ https://paypal.me/DTRF?locale.x=en_US
VENMO:
➡️ Search for DTRF7 at Venmo.com
MAIL A CHECK 📩:
Doubting Thomas Research Foundation
340 S. Lemon Ave. # 4089
Walnut, CA 91789
WEBSITE DONATION:
➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/do...
SIGN UP FOR UPDATES:
➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/20...
Follow us on Social Media!
➡️ https://www.facebook.com/Doubtingthom...
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➡️ https://twitter.com/SinaiInArabia
➡️ https://www.linkedin.com/in/doubting-...
Join Ryan Mauro on a tour to the real Mount Sinai!
➡️ https://doubtingthomasresearch.com/vi...
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