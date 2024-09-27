Communication Breakdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt
* SWAT leaders testify they weren’t told about Iran’s plot to kill DJT on July 13.
* If they had known, it would have changed everything.
* Why would the feds hide the threat from Butler authorities?
* We’ve never in our history encountered this level of election interference with an adversary.
* The negligence is criminal amid threats made against President Trump.
The full segment including interview with Rep. Mike Waltz is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 September 2024)