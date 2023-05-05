Pastors Get Involved or U.S. Dies, Rev. Cook Says at Historic 1607 First Landing Event

(May 4, 2023) From The New American: “The reason America is in the mess it’s in is because of the nation’s pulpits, and the situation will not get turned around unless and until pastors decide to get involved and preach the whole counsel of God, explains America’s Black Robe Regiment founder Reverend William Cook in this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman at the First Landing 1607 event. Bill, who spoke at the historic event and repented on behalf of the church, explained that America would not even exist as a nation if not for the God-fearing pastors who led the way and laid the foundation for the American republic—a nation that sent missionaries worldwide to fulfill the Great Commission. Cook also provides key historical background on the First Landing and the role of the so-called “Black Robe Regime” in American history.”





