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OSHA - Are They Going To Stand for the Law When It Comes To Employer Vaccine Mandates?
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50 views • May 23, 2021
One day OSHA states on the FQA page that a employer required Covid vaccination that results in an employee adverse reaction can be recorded as a work related injury.....the next day their site says otherwise.
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