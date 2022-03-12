© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FEB 28 - WHY THE CORRUPT CENTRAL BANKS "HAVE TO" DO THIS TO US BEFORE THE PITCHFORKS COME OUT
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • March 12, 2022
In this episode I play a video that explains why the bankers/elites backs are against the wall and have only 1 of 2 choices to make here in 2022...The second choice will have the world coming with pitchforks to find them. The first choice brings all of us into a dystopian nightmare...unless we can stop them, and more current news.
If you would like to book Odessa for your show please email [email protected] and not facebook messenger as those are not received.
This show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to
https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected] or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4
*Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162 and AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens... https://needtoknow.news/.../scientists-growing-food.../... so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
Librti NEW TOQUES!! T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
See all of my videos that are not censored off of YT at: librti.com/odessa
If you would like to book Odessa for your show please email [email protected] and not facebook messenger as those are not received.
This show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to
https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected] or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4
*Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162 and AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens... https://needtoknow.news/.../scientists-growing-food.../... so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
Librti NEW TOQUES!! T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
See all of my videos that are not censored off of YT at: librti.com/odessa
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.