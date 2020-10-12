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Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
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17 views • October 12, 2020
I did this video three years ago. ARDS is what develops from a cytokine storm. If you have not seen my video on cytokine storm, you may want to watch that one as well. I have two videos I have done about the coronavirus vaccine that may be worth your while to watch as well. This vaccine has caused a cytokine storm in lab ferrets that have been given the vaccine.
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