That Which is Not Law Ought Not to Be Obeyed

Tenth Amendment Center
Published 13 hours ago

A patriot and a hero to the American Revolutionaries, Algernon Sidney was seen as a martyr for liberty for writing, but not even publishing, words based on natural rights the crown felt were a threat to its hold on power.


Path to Liberty: December 6, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionhistorylibertariannatural rightsfounders10th amendmentamerican revolutionalgernon sidney

