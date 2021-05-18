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In vitro Transcription and Capping of Gaussia Luciferase mRNA Followed by HeLa Cell Transfection
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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48 views • May 18, 2021
Original Video posted on April 2 2012 is Here
https://youtu.be/jgPUOHX0k3c
This method describes high yield in vitro synthesis of both capped and uncapped mRNA from a linearized plasmid containing the GLuc gene. Learn more at
web.archive.org/web/20160320040815/neb.com/applications/cellular-analysis/reporter-systems/gaussia-luciferase

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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