mRNA NANO-Tech Babies are the new Transhuman Generation! Morgellons, Parasites on the rise

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





May 16, 2023





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2o6v3m-live-mrna-nano-tech-babies-are-the-new-transhuman-generation-morgellons-par.html



