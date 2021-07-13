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A MANUFACTURED ILLUSION DR DAVID MARTIN WITH REINER FUELLMICH
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6158 views • July 13, 2021
Published On July 10, 2021
THERE IS NO VARIANT, NOT
NOVEL, NO PANDEMIC -DR DAVID
MARTIN WITH DR. REINER FUELLMICH.
The COVID #Fraud is Over.
The Illusion of Demand- from the Anthrax attacks to Covid19 (at 1:14:07)
Intentional Release of a Respiratory Pathogen (at 39:58)
CDC committing bribery (at 17:01)
RICO and Racketeering (at 21:55)
There is NO Delta Variant (at 56:15)
Evidence COVID Was Deliberate and For-Profit: "The New Normal Campaign" by Merck Began began on 1/6/04 (at 34:50)
Dr. Peter Daszak (at 30:50)
73 patents of Covid vaccine were created before ALL SARS, MERS and COVID19 outbreaks. (at 27:25)
THERE IS NO VARIANT, NOT
NOVEL, NO PANDEMIC -DR DAVID
MARTIN WITH DR. REINER FUELLMICH.
The COVID #Fraud is Over.
The Illusion of Demand- from the Anthrax attacks to Covid19 (at 1:14:07)
Intentional Release of a Respiratory Pathogen (at 39:58)
CDC committing bribery (at 17:01)
RICO and Racketeering (at 21:55)
There is NO Delta Variant (at 56:15)
Evidence COVID Was Deliberate and For-Profit: "The New Normal Campaign" by Merck Began began on 1/6/04 (at 34:50)
Dr. Peter Daszak (at 30:50)
73 patents of Covid vaccine were created before ALL SARS, MERS and COVID19 outbreaks. (at 27:25)
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