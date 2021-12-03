BREAKING! - Germany - ROVING BANDS OF THUGS ATTACKING CITIZENS - MANDATORY VACCINES! - READ BELOW!

Description from RESIST - Billy Jones

⁣Germany will now be mandating forced 'vaxxinating' of the population. This will now make it the second country after Austria to do so.. These measures are rolling out quickly & Europe will be under the totaltarian dictatorship before Christmas, UK's roadmap seems to be a little slower but with the measures taking effect in Ireland, it will be implemented soon.. Canada has implemented the legislation, now effectively removing all the people's rights making them prisoners in their country, & Australias dictatorship laws are being ratified in parliament today as is New Zealand..

In this video, roving bands of thugs are seen attacking people in Plauen, Germany, who were out last night, in defiance of the dictatorship orders..

These are not 'police' but are on 'contract' as so called 'order detachments', & which are your basic mercenaries moved around from other regions, so that they have no connection to the city/districts they are terrorizing. It has also been noted that a large component of the stazi thugs comprise the 'new Germans' or immigrants not born in Germany..

Of further importance is that an information block, which has always been draconian in Germany, is being hardened, not only in Germany, but the laws are being passed around the anglosphere countries under various euphemisms & camouflage, incl in the UK..

Folks, they are in their final stages & things will only be getting worse from here ..

.. Make your preparations, your life depends on it ..