BILL GATES SHOULD BE VERY WORRIED AFTER THIS! - THE TRUTH IS EVERYBODY KNOWS! HE IS A NWO FRAUDSTER EUGENICIST BILLIONAIRE WHO GOT FOUND OUT - NO MEDICAL EXPERIENCE AT ALL! - HANGINGS COMING!

THE JIG IS UP BILL FOR YOU AND GOF-FAUCI AND ALL WHO PUSHED THIS BIO WEAPON ON MANKIND TRICKING THEM WITH THE ETHIOPIAN GAY GUY AND CRIMINAL TEDROS AT THE WHO , POLITICIANS LIKE HANCOCK ,YOUR OTHER BUDDY! WILL SWING FOR THEIR CRIMES - BORIS WILL SWING NEXT TO HIM! AND SO SO MANY MORE THE REST WILL SPEND THE REST OF THEIR LIVED LOCKED DOWN IN A PRISON OF WE THE PEOPLES CHOICE! - GOT THAT?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.