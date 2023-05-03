SHOCKING: We are Participating In a Satanic Cannibalism Ritual, and don't even know it.

This presentation was made to highlight the Satanic ritual that we are unwillingly, and aware that we are participating in.
All sources are cited at the end. This may not be new news for most, but might be for some.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.