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Australian Petition for Ivermectin!
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224 views • October 27, 2021
If we, the people of Australia, can understand the significance of ivermectin in our current societal, political, and legal climate; in removing the State of Emergency and reopening our country for good, then getting behind this petition can and will create the immediate and lasting change we so desperately need.
To make this the BIGGEST PETITION COUNT EVER via the https://wearethevoice.com.au site by the 27 Oct 11:59pm
Please share this message and join your voice to 'we are the voice Au'. A platform purposing to create real and lasting change, through enabling each Australian to use the power of their voice.
To make this the BIGGEST PETITION COUNT EVER via the https://wearethevoice.com.au site by the 27 Oct 11:59pm
Please share this message and join your voice to 'we are the voice Au'. A platform purposing to create real and lasting change, through enabling each Australian to use the power of their voice.
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