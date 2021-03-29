The Muslim Brotherhood: Origin, Identity, and Agenda

The Muslim Brotherhood presentation that includes in-depth history, the tactics they've used in the past as well as the present, what they're doing in America, and most importantly, the ULTIMATE solution to stop Islamization.

Here are the books mentioned in this presentation:

"Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld that's Conspiring to Islamize America" https://amzn.to/3uDxrvQ

"Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad" https://amzn.to/2MDbWu2

** NOTICE: This video mentions other videos found on "Vimeo," however, that channel no longer exists because Tony was banned on Vimeo in 2020, so all referenced videos can be found here now: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tonygurule/ **

This presentation is now available on DVD, and it includes "Lights Out" and the presentation on Sharia (Islamic law) as well. Details here: https://radicaltruth.net/dvds-books

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate