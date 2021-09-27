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Bullitt 1968 Car Chase
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22 views • September 27, 2021
The film was made by McQueen's Solar Productions company, with his partner Robert Relyea as executive producer. Released by Warner Bros.-Seven Arts on October 17, 1968, the film was a critical and box-office smash, later winning the Academy Award for Best Film Editing (Frank P. Keller) and receiving a nomination for Best Sound. Bullitt is also notable for its car chase scene through the streets of San Francisco, which is regarded as one of the most influential in movie history. In 2007, Bullitt was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant"
Bullitt Movie Car Sells for $3.4M, Is Most Valuable Ford Mustang Ever
The iconic 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the film Bullitt sold for $3.4 million at auction.
caranddriver.com/news/a30472678/bullitt-ford-mustang-sell-for-3-4-million-auction/
This car chase scene is posted all over Youtube. There are longer clips, like this one:
[HD] Greatest Hollywood Car Chase of All Time - Bullitt (1968)
youtu.be/FJZ-BHBKyos (10-minutes 18-seconds).
Clipped this movie myself and posted it here.
Bullitt Movie Car Sells for $3.4M, Is Most Valuable Ford Mustang Ever
The iconic 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the film Bullitt sold for $3.4 million at auction.
caranddriver.com/news/a30472678/bullitt-ford-mustang-sell-for-3-4-million-auction/
This car chase scene is posted all over Youtube. There are longer clips, like this one:
[HD] Greatest Hollywood Car Chase of All Time - Bullitt (1968)
youtu.be/FJZ-BHBKyos (10-minutes 18-seconds).
Clipped this movie myself and posted it here.
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