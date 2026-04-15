Stopping funding the Ukraine war is one of the things I’m proudest of we’ve done in this administration - JD Vance at TPUSA

JD Vance:

Stopping funding the Ukraine war is one of the things I’m proudest of we’ve done in this administration.

Also, He was heckled by someone in the audience... about Gaza genocide....

Adding:

💥 TPUSA crowd heckles Vance, derails his preaching

JD Vance was interrupted during a speech after questioning whether “God is never on the side of those who wield the sword” amid the ongoing American killing spree around the world.

💬 “Jesus doesn’t support genocide!”

💬 “You’re killing children!”

☠️ You know you’re in trouble when even your TPUSA crowd stops buying the sermon.

Adding:

Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a firm warning to the United States:

➡️If the U.S. continues the unlawful maritime pressure and blockade activities in the region, and persists in endangering Iranian commercial and oil shipping, it will be seen as a violation of the current ceasefire framework.

➡️Iran states it will not allow normal import and export shipping to proceed under conditions of insecurity in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, or the Red Sea if these actions continue.

➡️Tehran emphasizes it will act decisively to defend its sovereignty and economic interests.