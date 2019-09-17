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Best TRUMP 2020 video | music by Korn
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113 views • September 17, 2019
Symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display by the mainstream media and prominent democrats, triggered victims include: Don Lemon, Rachel Maddow, Jim Acosta, Chris Fredo Cuomo, April Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings, Chuck Schumer, and other MSNBC / CNN fake news propagandists.
Special appearances by Stormy Daniels, Pepe the Frog, Amber Athey, Jack Nicholson
Dancing Clown graphics by https://youtu.be/3XCwah_CpdE
Music by Korn "Coming Undone"
Ending voice over by Jericho Green
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYY-...
#Trump2020 #KAG #TDS
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
https://www.bitchute.com/1111videos
Special appearances by Stormy Daniels, Pepe the Frog, Amber Athey, Jack Nicholson
Dancing Clown graphics by https://youtu.be/3XCwah_CpdE
Music by Korn "Coming Undone"
Ending voice over by Jericho Green
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYY-...
#Trump2020 #KAG #TDS
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
https://www.bitchute.com/1111videos
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