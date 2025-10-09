Fauci Gallo HIV and patent

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



(after Frank Ruscetti and I isolated the LAV virus, we wrote the paper about our findings. Watch And The Band Played ON)

And I would not give them a copy of that paper. Fauci screamed at me. I had no idea who he was, and really didn't care if he screamed at me all day long. He threatened to fire me at that time, and basically I didn't give him the paper. When Dr Ruscetti returned a few weeks later, he was bullied into giving Dr Fauci and Gallo a copy of that paper.

Millions died worldwide, and this virus spread worldwide, but because they prevented the test, the diagnostic test, from being from being used, and treatments from being developed and used while they fought over who owned the patents.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 2020

