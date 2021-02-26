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Total CA Recall, Vaccine Info, FOIA DIA UFO Document. MCSU Voice of the Underground, 2021.0223
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103 views • February 26, 2021
Beijing Joe bumbles as total recall in California moves along but will it yield useful change? How does the new mRNA vaccine differ from traditional ones and should you be concerned? What was in the recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) disclosure involving the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) that involves UFOs and Billionaires? Patriots around the globe are awake and active. The Mr. Chris Show Voice of the Underground is a new show exploring controversial topics to enlighten and inspire Patriots.
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