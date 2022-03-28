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Russia US Tensions Update. - Israeli News Live 032722
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141 views • March 28, 2022
Thanks to Israeli News Live, Steve Ben-Anun, for making his videos and this one so I could share again.
Biden‘s trip to Europe only causes more problems. Now communications between the joint chiefs and Russian generals have been severed what’s next?￼
https://iconnectfx.com/view/366ceeaf-...
Biden‘s trip to Europe only causes more problems. Now communications between the joint chiefs and Russian generals have been severed what’s next?￼
https://iconnectfx.com/view/366ceeaf-...
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