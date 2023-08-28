LOCKDOWN 2.0! FactCheckers Say COVID Mandates Are Not Being Rolled Out As They ARE Being Rolled Out

As The CDC, White House, and TSA deny that they are going to rollout COVID mandates; we see universities institute mask mandates, schools closing due to vaxxed teachers calling in sick, and MSM ratcheting up COVID lock-down propaganda. At the same time, Biden gives 1.4 billion to Big Pharma to make a new mutated COVID vaccine just in time for a September rollout. Once vaxxholes start dropping dead as they accept the vaccine into their lives, the government will use this excuse to lock-down the country again. The question is ...are you going to comply?
