Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Satan Invented Christianity - Part 2
46 views
channel image
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Published a day ago |

6,239 views Feb 6, 2018

Satan invented Christianity to keep billions of people from grasping the completed work of the cross.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/tR8Kg4epdnM

https://www.martinzender.com

https://saviourofall.org/

https://www.concordant.org/

https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/

http://www.theheraldofgodsgrace.org/authors_frames_old.htm

https://www.youtube.com/@zendermeister

https://thathappyexpectation.blogspot.com/ 

https://www.youtube.com/@scotthicko8643





Keywords
newsdeathsaviorchristjesussalvationliferesurrectiongoodredeemersavedlazarusredeemedall mankind

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket