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Trembling Trudeau Hesitates to Call In Troops to Remove Freedom Convoy Truckers
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344 views • February 03, 2022
A second roadblock has slowed cross border traffic coming into Canada as the Freedom Convoy anti-vaccine mandate protest gathers support. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau is fending off calls from some hardcore vaccine mandate zealots to call in the Canadian armed forces to forcibly remove the truckers.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/3/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/3/22
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