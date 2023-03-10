https://gettr.com/post/p2apujf9962



【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Lead Strategist of Ignite 45 Ignacio Falco @ignacio_falco : This is an information war, and we should equip ourselves with information. Whether it is an institution or a country, we must stop funding the CCP. He believes that once the CCP collapses, other communist regimes in South American countries including Venezuela will also collapse.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 Ignite 45（数字营销公司）的首席策略师Ignacio Falco：这是一场信息战，我们应使用信息来武装自己，不论是机构还是国家，我们必须停止资助中共，他相信，一旦国共垮台，其他包括委内瑞拉等南美洲国家的共产政权也会相继倒塌。