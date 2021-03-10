© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chicks on the economic outlook
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • March 10, 2021
Today the third batch of chicks arrived at our local farm and ranch store. It will also be the third batch to sell out within hours of arrival. In normal years each batch lasts a week or more. The chicks are telling us something is very different this year.
The guy in front of me was a first-time budding chicken rancher with lots of questions and needing to completely gear up. Others are tuning up existing flocks.
The chicks say there are lean times on the near horizon.
The guy in front of me was a first-time budding chicken rancher with lots of questions and needing to completely gear up. Others are tuning up existing flocks.
The chicks say there are lean times on the near horizon.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.