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La Alianza por la Salud Canadiense habla contra las medidas gubernamentales Covid-19
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5424 views • May 19, 2021
Video subtitulado por https://elinvestigador.org
Razones Principales para NO temer al Covid19.
Los médicos canadienses se pronuncian en contra de las medidas COVID actuales del gobierno, ya que no están respaldadas por investigaciones médicas basadas en la evidencia y porque son medidas perjudiciales para las personas, las familias y la sociedad en general.
Razones Principales para NO temer al Covid19.
Los médicos canadienses se pronuncian en contra de las medidas COVID actuales del gobierno, ya que no están respaldadas por investigaciones médicas basadas en la evidencia y porque son medidas perjudiciales para las personas, las familias y la sociedad en general.
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