🎥 Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion (2022) Oracle Films | News Uncut

MHRA in regulating these products, the role of the SAGE behavioural scientists in influencing policy and the role of the media and Big Tech companies in suppressing free and open debate on the subject.

If you'd like to see more independent projects like this happen in the future, or you feel inclined, you can donate to us here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms

Mirrored - OracleFilms

