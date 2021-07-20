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WHAT?? COMMIES ENDORSE COMRADE BIDEN!! (FOR REAL!)
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20 views • July 20, 2021
Mark this day down, August 4, 2020. Bob Avakian, leader of the Revolutionary Communist Party USA, actually endorsed, for President, JOE BIDEN.
This is a sad day for America.
CHRISTIANS MUST VOTE ON NOV 3, 2020!
Contact: [email protected]
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America… CHECK THIS OUT: https://www.armyfortrump.com/
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Contact: [email protected]
This is a sad day for America.
CHRISTIANS MUST VOTE ON NOV 3, 2020!
Contact: [email protected]
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
America… CHECK THIS OUT: https://www.armyfortrump.com/
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Contact: [email protected]
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