SATAN: FACT OR FICTION ON THE TEMPLE MOUNT

Recently The United West team was in Israel and visited the Jewish Temple Mount. While there, we wanted to check out an image we heard was on one of the walls on the Golden Dome of the Rock. When we got there and were astonished at what we saw, immediately a Muslim police officer approached us and told us that our eyes did not see what we obviously saw. So we put this short video together for you to see and decide for yourself.



QUESTION – IS THE IMAGE OF SATAN ON THE MARBLE WALL AT THE ISLAMIC GOLDEN DOME?



THE MUSLIM POLICE SAY FICTION



YOU DECIDE FOR YOURSELF